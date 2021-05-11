Dave Chappelle Talks Not Following The Money In Hollywood And How His Instincts Led Him To Bradley Cooper And A Star Is Born

It’s that, bro. You know these paths in life they reveal themselves. This goes back to what we were saying earlier. If you look at things through the lens of money or monetary gain, you’ll miss so much. This thing about just following a passion, having a good dinner with someone -- yeah I’ll do it! That’s usually how the greatest things happen. When I did A Star is Born -- I don’t do movies -- and I’m so glad I did it. It was just because I liked Bradley Cooper. I kept meeting him at parties. I just liked the guy.