Venom 2: Is Another Badass Symbiote Being Introduced In Let There Be Carnage?

Now that you’re caught up to speed on Patrick Mulligan and Toxin’s backstory from the comics, what does all this mean for Venom: Let There Be Carnage? Well, first off, it needs to be noted that as of right now, it hasn’t been confirmed that the Toxin symbiote will appear in the sequel. Quite frankly, with Carnage being heavily featured, maybe including Toxin would feel like overkill to the filmmakers. On the other hand, Toxin being thrown into the mix could make for a cool third act twist, even if it would be a little weird for Carnage to give birth so soon after being born himself.