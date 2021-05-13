Those Who Wish Me Dead Reviews Have Arrived, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Angelina Jolie Movie

Angelina Jolie's latest film is almost here. She stars in Those Who Wish Me Dead, an action thriller directed by Taylor Sheridan, who also co-wrote the screenplay along with Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt. The movie also features Finn Little, Aidan Gillen, Tyler Perry, and Nicholas Hoult, and is based on Koryta's novel of the same name.

In Those Who Wish Me Dead, a teenager who witnessed a murder finds himself pursued by assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him – and a forest fire threatening to consume them all. The Jolie-led thriller will be released in theaters this Friday, May 14, and simultaneously on HBO Max for 30 days. Critics have started releasing their reviews of the film, so let's check out what they have to say.