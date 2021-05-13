Star Wars Celebration Is Changing Its Dates, But It's Actually Good News

It’s a great time to be a Star Wars fan with the myriad of movies and television shows that have been announced from the Lucasfilm division of Disney. Just this past December, the studio unveiled a lot of upcoming projects, including Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron and Disney+ shows for Lando Calrissian and Ahsoka Tano. In anticipation for what’s to come for the Star Wars universe, fans will now get to join Anaheim’s Star Wars Celebration a bit earlier than planned.
2020’s Star Wars Celebration was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 concerns and pushed to August 2022. Now Lucasfilm has officially announced that the fan event has been moved up three months to May 26 through to May 29, 2022. Ticket holders’ purchases will be honored for these new dates too!
If you’ve already made reservations for 2022’s Star Wars Celebration, the announcement says you will not have to take any further steps. The organizers will be transferred automatically to the new dates and will be sending you an email in the coming months to confirm said dates. For those who want to refund their tickets, they will have until June 11 of this year to get their money back.
Star Wars Celebration is now close to a year from now, and that’s exciting! It means we’ll be kicking off next summer with a ton of awesome Star Wars announcements, footage and interviews for upcoming projects. We don’t know what Lucasfilm has planned specifically for the four-day event, but hopefully we’ll learn more about Rogue Squadron, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series (if it hasn’t premiered by then) and perhaps some more information about Taika Waititi or Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movies.
And is Rian Johnson still doing his trilogy? Because he seems to be busy casting Knives Out 2 at the moment. The last Star Wars Celebration was in Chicago in April 2019, and the entire Rise of Skywalker cast came out to greet fans and share the first teaser trailer for the movie, which revealed the presence of Emperor Palpatine in the movie. The 2019 celebration also teased The Mandalorian, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and The Clone Wars Season 7.
A lot more is happening these days with the successful launch of Star Wars on Disney’s streaming platform, which recently continued with the start of the new series The Bad Batch to ring in Star Wars Day. Over in summer 2022, one would hope normal inside activities like a Star Wars convention may be possible. The celebration will take place right next door from Disneyland, which recently opened up its doors for the first time in over a year.
Stay up to date on what’s next for Star Wars with upcoming release dates and statuses of Lucasfilm’s various projects right here on CinemaBlend.