Black Panther’s Martin Freeman On How ‘Strange’ It Is To Plan Wakanda Forever Without Chadwick Boseman

When actor Chadwick Boseman died it shocked millions. The actor had largely kept his battle with cancer secret so many did not know what it was he was dealing with and were not aware how serious it had gotten. For his fans, it meant never getting a chance to see the accomplished actor make a new movie, and that included, many assumed, the planned sequel to Black Panther. That film, now officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is moving forward, and while we're all wondering just how we'll get a Black Panther without Black Panther, one star of the film knows the answers, and he admits the whole thing is a little strange.