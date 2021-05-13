The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Red Band Trailer Gives Sam Jackson And Ryan Reynolds All The F-Bombs

I'm not sure a sequel to the buddy comedy The Hitman's Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson was something that a lot of people were really needing in their life. However, having now seen the red band trailer for that movie, I'm honestly not sure there's anything we all need more. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard promises a larger role for Salma Hayek, and a lot of gun violence and foul language, and right now, it just looks like the sort of summer movie fun we all need. Check out the hilarious trailer above.

The trailer shows that Ryan Reynolds' character Michael Bryce has been dealing with the fallout of the events of the first movie with therapy, and that he has given up the bodyguard business for his own health. Unfortunately, Bryce is pulled back in by Salma Hayek's character Sonia, and even though it seems literally nobody wants to be there, the duo of Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) is back together again.

The Hitman's Bodyguard wasn't a massive blockbuster smash but it made nearly $200 million at the global box office off a budget of around $30 million, which is pocket change by Hollywood standards. That's a very profitable movie, so it's little shock that a sequel was given the green light, and if the duo of Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson entertained audiences once, there's a pretty solid chance it will do so again.

In an era where it largely feels like the very concept of star power is fading away, it likely was the combo of Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson that made The Hitman's Bodyguard such a hit. each actor has found strong success in R-rated films, and more specifically R-rated comedies, so seeing them together is sort of a dream team experience. And the new movie looks like it will just as much fun as audiences are hoping for. Right now we could probably all use a ood laugh at the movies.

And certainly the audience aren't the only ones looking for a good time. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard will see both ANtonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman joining the fun, and while we don't see a great deal of them in the trailer, we can expect they too will get to have their share of the movie's hilarious and vulgar violent fun.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is set for release on June 16 and right now that is set to be theaters only. While we haven't worked our way entirely out of the pandemic's focus on streaming, many films are ready to assume that audiences will return to theaters, and one has to admit that the idea of laughing out loud with an group of people that is having an equally good time does sound like a lot of fun.