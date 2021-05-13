Harley Quinn Actress Margot Robbie Gives Honest Thoughts About Birds Of Prey Sequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe has had a wild life in theaters, and is constantly keeping the fandom on their collective toes. But Warner Bros. has clearly put stock in Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who is set to make her third big screen appearance in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Fans are still wondering if Birds of Prey will get a sequel, and now Robbie has offered her honest thoughts about that possibility.
Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn hit theaters last year, and introduced a slew of femme fatales into the DCEU. The ending certainly set up narrative seeds for a sequel, but there hasn’t been any news about another movie coming together. Margot Robbie was recently asked about Birds of Prey 2, responding with:
I don’t know if that is on the horizon anytime soon. I don’t think it’s a no. But no, there’s no sequel in the works that I’m aware of at this stage.
Bummer. While Margot Robbie isn’t ruling out the possibility of another Birds of Prey movie sometime down the line, it doesn’t look like there’s currently any talks about a follow-up. But as more folks re-watch the first movie now that’s streaming, hopefully excitement will continue building.
Margot Robbie’s comments to Den of Geek show what it’s really like working within the DC Extended Universe. While she’s gearing up to start The Suicide Squad press, there will no doubt be plenty of questions about Birds of Prey. Unfortunately for fans, we’ll have to continue waiting and hoping for the bonkers R-rated franchise to return to theaters.
DC fans can watch Margot Robbie's time as Harley Quinn including Birds of Prey on HBO Max.
The Suicide Squad will mark Margot Robbie’s third appearance as Harley Quinn, each time working with an entirely different filmmaker. James Gunn has praised Robbie’s performance in the upcoming villain-centric blockbuster, and it should be interesting to see if he makes any references to Birds of Prey throughout the movie’s runtime. In particular I’m curious to see where the heck Cassandra Cain ended up when Harley landed herself back in prison.
From the looks of it, The Suicide Squad looks like a wild ride from start to finish. James Gunn’s R-rated blockbuster is expected to include plenty of grisly death scenes, and it should be fascinating to see which characters make it out alive. Although I’m certain Harley will be one of them.
Birds of Prey fans are no doubt curious when characters like Huntress and Black Canary will return to the DCEU, after they were established as new superheroes at the end of the film. Fans have even been hoping that they might end up with a HBO Max series, as the studio is expanding the DCEU in projects like Matt Reeves' Batman spinoff and John Cena’s Peacemaker series.
The Suicide Squad will hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release list to plan your next movie experience.