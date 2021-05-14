Jason Statham Reveals One Big Reason He'd Love To Appear In Fast 10

Jason Statham’s return to the world of fast cars and amazing stunts would be welcomed. Because they were busy working on Hobbs & Shaw (which ended up being quite commercially successful), neither Statham nor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared in the ninth installment. Of course, it's also worth noting that the Fast and Furious spinoff was a source of tension for some cast members. It's possible The Rock and Tyrese Gibson feud might’ve also played a role in Statham’s absence in the film. Eventually though, the two co-stars resolved their feud, so this opened the door for both the action star and The Rock to return for the final Fast & Furious movies.