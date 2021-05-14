Jason Statham Reveals One Big Reason He'd Love To Appear In Fast 10

The Fast & Furious film franchise has recruited multiple stars over its two decade-long run. Everyone from Oscar winners to WWE heavyweights to action stars have become synonymous with the film series, including Jason Statham. He last appeared in the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, and despite his absence from Fast 9, the Wrath of Man star revealed one big reason he’d love to appear in Fast 10.
Since debuting as Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious 6, Jason Statham has been intertwined with the franchise over the past decade. His character’s popularity led to starring alongside Dwayne Johnson in Hobbs & Shaw. He won't appear in this year’s Fast 9, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t ready to return to the Fast and Furious film series. In an Entertainment Tonight interview, Statham said the following about popping up in the next installment:
Absolutely. I love all of what the franchise has done for me and I appreciate the opportunity to work with all those people. You know, I’ve made some great friends. You know, Justin Lin is going to direct that movie. I’ve wanted to work with Justin ever since we met back on Fast 6, he shot that little tag that I did. So, yeah, I’d love to join the crew. The Merry Men and Ladies.
Jason Statham’s words proved he enjoys participating in the Fast & Furious franchise. He seemed enthused to get back together with his Fast & Furious cast-mates. But wanting to work with Justin Lin is a good reason to return to the film series. Given Lin’s track record with the Fast & Furious world, it would be nice to see Statham return for one of the final installments.
Jason Statham’s return to the world of fast cars and amazing stunts would be welcomed. Because they were busy working on Hobbs & Shaw (which ended up being quite commercially successful), neither Statham nor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared in the ninth installment. Of course, it's also worth noting that the Fast and Furious spinoff was a source of tension for some cast members. It's possible The Rock and Tyrese Gibson feud might’ve also played a role in Statham’s absence in the film. Eventually though, the two co-stars resolved their feud, so this opened the door for both the action star and The Rock to return for the final Fast & Furious movies.
Jason Statham’s attachment to the Fast & Furious franchise brought an international appeal when he debuted in Fast & Furious 6. The return of Hobbs to the main film series would be a nice moment to see before things wrap up. According to Fast 10 director Justin Lin, Hobbs and Shaw’s return could be a real thing if things work out. So, Fast & Furious fans could see their favorite antihero bloke back on the big screen very soon.