The Force Is With Justin Timberlake's Kid As They Celebrate Trip At Walt Disney World

Star Wars has been delighting audiences for years and, as a result, parents can share their love of the galaxy far, far away with their children and even grandchildren. George Lucas’ cosmic universe just has a special way of binding people together, not unlike the Force. Justin Timberlake is among the many who are fans of the franchise, and his joy was on full display during a recent family trip to Walt Disney World. And the Force was definitely with his kid.