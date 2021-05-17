news

The Force Is With Justin Timberlake's Kid As They Celebrate Trip At Walt Disney World

Star Wars has been delighting audiences for years and, as a result, parents can share their love of the galaxy far, far away with their children and even grandchildren. George Lucas’ cosmic universe just has a special way of binding people together, not unlike the Force. Justin Timberlake is among the many who are fans of the franchise, and his joy was on full display during a recent family trip to Walt Disney World. And the Force was definitely with his kid.

With the COVID-19 pandemic now seemingly turning a corner, theme parks are starting to get back to normal, and this includes Disney Parks. Justin Timberlake revealed in an Instagram post that he and his family took a Disney World trip of their own, during which they indulged in all that the Star Wars corner of the park had to offer. In Timberlake’s video, he and young son Silas can be seen wielding lightsabers and exploring the grounds together. Check out the sweet post down below:

When it comes to Star Wars, it really doesn’t matter how old you are. Even the sternest adult can turn into a big kid after taking hold of a lightsaber. It’s nice to see Justin Timberlake got to take some time to enjoy the park and bond with his son in the process.

Justin Timberlake is far from the only celebrity to take in the fun at the Star Wars-themed park. Marvel alum Brie Larson has also visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and, like many fans, her mind was blown by the experience. Franchise vet Hayden Christensen also went to the park and seemed to have a fun time himself.

Disney Parks has put a lot into making its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge sections at Disneyland and Walt Disney World what they are and, as a result, they become fan-favorites. They include exciting attractions like Rise of the Resistance and even offer guests drinks that will have you feeling like you’re in the actual Mos Eisley Cantina. Not only that, but Disney World will eventually include Galactic Starcruiser, a Star Wars-themed place that’s similar to a hotel.

Of course, should someone opt not to venture to the theme parks, they can still find plenty of enjoyment in watching the films. The Skywalker Saga is available to stream on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

Justin Timberlake’s experience at Walt Disney World represents what most fans are hoping for when they attend Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Ideally, they want a fun and safe experience that allows them to enjoy the atmosphere with those closest to them. And that’s something that’s even more powerful than the Force.

