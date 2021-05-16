No Big Deal, Just Arnold Schwarzenegger Being Super Adorable With His Donkey

Fans who have followed Arnold Schwarzenegger for some time are used to seeing Lulu and her multi-specied siblings featured on the actor’s social media, and the comments seem to glide right by Lulu and onto her famous dad. Fans appear to be much more focused on how ripped the 73-year-old still is. From the photo, we can clearly see the former bodybuilder is still staying in shape, because his bicep is half the size of Lulu’s head! One fan even says he’s inspired to hit the gym after seeing the picture, because he still can’t compare to Schwarzenegger even though he is 30 years younger than the veteran star.