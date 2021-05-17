Star Wars' John Boyega Is Making A Sequel To One Of His Best Movies

News of this development comes to us from Deadline, and the timing of the announcement very nearly matches up directly with the release date of Attack The Block in the UK back in 2011 (it's four days late, but we can easily forgive that). While there aren't any plot details available, the movie will presumably be set at least a decade after the events of the first movie, as John Boyega will be back in the lead role of Moses. Joe Cornish, who made his debut as a writer/director with the original, is currently working on the script.