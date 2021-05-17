news

Star Wars' John Boyega Is Making A Sequel To One Of His Best Movies

John Boyega and Jodie Whittaker in Attack The Block

As you may remember, 2011 was a rather awesome year for movies, and as a result there are a lot of excellent titles celebrating their 10th anniversary this year. But while most of those films are simply inspiring look back interviews and social media watch parties, the fantastic cult classic Attack The Block has announced something much better: a sequel with the original director, Joe Cornish, and original star, John Boyega, attached.

News of this development comes to us from Deadline, and the timing of the announcement very nearly matches up directly with the release date of Attack The Block in the UK back in 2011 (it's four days late, but we can easily forgive that). While there aren't any plot details available, the movie will presumably be set at least a decade after the events of the first movie, as John Boyega will be back in the lead role of Moses. Joe Cornish, who made his debut as a writer/director with the original, is currently working on the script.

In an official statement about the development of Attack The Block 2, John Boyega said,

It’s been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then. I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.

While Attack The Block wasn't John Boyega's first professional acting gig, it was certainly the film that first earned him a big fat spotlight. The movie first premiered at 2011's SXSW Film Festival and was an instant hit, and while it didn't ultimately do a lot of business when it got a domestic release, the buzz surrounding the sci-fi adventure has allowed it to find an audience in the years since.

The original film centers on a group of teenagers who find themselves as the front line of defense against an alien invasion in South London. The end of the movie sees the main characters arrested and held responsible for the chaos in their neighborhood, and it will be interesting to see both the aftermath, and what kind of new crisis the heroes will face. In addition to John Boyega, Attack The Block also stars Jodie Whittaker, Alex Esmail, Luke Treadaway, and Nick Frost. (We'll have to wait and see who else in the cast winds up reprising their respective roles).

If you now have a hankering to watch the excellent 2011 sci-fi movie, Attack The Block is now available streaming on Tubi, as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital. Hopefully it won't be too long before we get more updates about Attack The Block 2 and information regarding its production and release.

