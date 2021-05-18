Amazon May Buy MGM In Deal That Could Include James Bond, Survivor, Shark Tank And More

There have been rumors of an MGM sale for months, though there has been a lot of conversation about a proper valuation for the company. According to Next TV, both Apple and Comcast reportedly estimated the company was worth around $6B when they discussed a possible sale late last year/ early this year. Anchorage Capital, however, owns the majority of the company is allegedly looking for something more in the $9B range. It’s unclear what exactly Amazon would be willing to pay for the legendary studio with a library that reportedly includes 12 Best Picture winners and more than 5,200 titles, but it’s probably a safe bet to say if negotiations have gotten this far, the massive company is willing to go above that $6B others were willing to pay.