Super Me Ending Explained: Was It All Just A Dream?

Netflix subscribers have plenty of original and licensed movie and TV shows options, along with an abundance of international movies and shows. The 2021 Netflix movies collection offers plenty of exciting domestic and international fare, including the film Super Me. One of the most entertaining parts of this film is the Super Me ending. It leaves viewers with plenty to discuss after the credits roll.

Super Me is a film from China, directed by Zhang Chong. It follows screenwriter Sang Yu (Darren Wang) as his literal dreams allow him to build the life that he has always wanted. However, stealing from dreams always brings consequences. Super Me blends genres and explores the psychological and subconscious aspects of dreams, and the more general concept of living ones’ dreams. The Super Me ending builds up to one explosive conclusion, which needs more examining.