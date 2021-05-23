Kelly Clarkson Calls Out Seth Rogen For 40-Year-Old Virgin Line That Has Haunted Her Life

Kelly Clarkson: Judd Apatow told me, and I wanted to know if it’s true, he told me that it’s your fault that people scream my name everywhere I go, ‘oh Kelly Clarkson.’ I could literally do anything, doesn’t matter how many hits what I do in life, I could save a family from drowning, fires, I could do anything, and literally the one thing people know me from is, ‘oh Kelly Clarkson.’ So, is this true?

Seth Rogen: Well I’m terribly sorry, first of all, I owe you an apology. It is true. That is true. I was a co-producer on the 40-year-old virgin, I was also in it. I was a writer mostly by trade at the time. So, I was writed also like jokes, we called them alt jokes or alternate jokes. We knew Carell was going to be waxed, and he wouldn’t be able to think clearly probably, so we wanted to be able to just feed him things to say. We don’t always like to only have profanity, so Judd was like, you should write a list of jokes that are like dirty jokes and a list of clean jokes.