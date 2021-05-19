After Rumors Swirled About Dune's Release, Warner Bros. Cleared The Matter Up

The movie industry appears to be getting back on its feet this summer with a number of long-awaited releases set to hit theaters in the coming months, with A Quiet Place Part II, In The Heights, Black Widow and F9 being just a select few. But despite a slew of big films back on the theatrical calendar, studios are still releasing them to streaming earlier than ever before. One major 2021 movie that has shaken up the theater vs. streaming debate this year continues to be Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.