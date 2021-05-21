Is Fast And Furious' Dominic Toretto Actually An Awesome Superhero?

In either case, that's an incredible feat. And yet, when we think of the greatest heroes of this era of pop culture, we still talk about Batman, Iron Man and Captain America, even though we have one guy who is all three lumped into one. He's lost his parents, is super good with machinery and boasts all the American muscle where it counts (under the hood). He is, in my opinion, one of the greatest, if not the greatest heroes in American pop culture right now. It's time we start putting some respect on his name when discussing the heavy hitters in the hero road, and come to terms with the idea that Dominic Torretto is actually an awesome superhero.