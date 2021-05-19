Henry Cavill’s Superman Makes His Triumphant Return In Sweet Man Of Steel 2 Fan Art

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe is known for keeping audiences on their toes, and the recent release of the Snyder Cut was certainly no exception. There are a ton of questions about the future of the franchise, including whether or not Henry Cavill will return as Superman. While fans wait for news on that front, some Man of Steel 2 fan art imagines his triumphant return to the big screen.
Henry Cavill helped kickstart the DCEU with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, debuting as a hulking version of Superman. And while he’d go on to reprise his role in two more blockbusters (plus the Snyder Cut) it’s unclear if/when Cavil might ever play Clark Kent again. In the meantime fans have imagined this moment, as the new fan poster depicts:
I’m not crying, you’re crying. The above image features several Henry Cavill, showing how pitch perfect the 38 year-old actor looks as the Man of Steel. And while Cavill’s fate in the shared universe remains unclear, it’s clear that there’s a captive audience hoping to see him in the red and blue.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of popular digital artist Aitesam Farooq, who has amassed 169K followers for his stunning fan art. The above image of Henry Cavill compiles various images of his Superman; he flies through the air, is present in statue form, and is also a massive presence in the Metropolis setting. After all, Cavill does seem to be looming over the DCEU.
Renewed interest in Henry Cavill’s possible return as Superman on Man of Steel 2 came thanks to the long-awaited release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The four-hour streaming event debuted a ton of new content for Cavill’s character, and also teased the director’s vision for two more movies.
The possibility of Henry Cavill returning as Clark Kent got all the more complicated once it was revealed that J.J. Abrams is developing his own Superman movie. It’s unclear if that movie would be set within the DCEU or another timeline, but it seems to indicate that Cavill isn’t playing Superman again soon. Plus he recently signed on for Enola Holmes 2.
Still, anything is possible in the entertainment world-- especially the comic book genre. The DCEU continues to grow, but the combination of fan excitement and Henry Cavill’s own willingness to play Superman will hopefully result in another appearance sometime down the line. Fingers crossed.
