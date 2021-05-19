news

Disneyland's Upcoming Spider-Man Ride Is Going To Be Even More Interactive Than We Thought

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure concept art

Disneyland Resort is finally reopen for guests but for some of us, that's not quite enough. What's even more exciting then being able to go back to Disneyland is being able to experience something entirely new in the parks, and that will happen when Avengers Campus finally opens at Disney California Adventure on June 2. The big new attraction that will open along with the new land is called WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and it will allow guests to live out their dreams of being Spider-Man by using web shooters to take out an army of rampaging Spider Bots. However, it turns out that for those guests willing to spend a little money, they'll be able to do a lot more.

At its core WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, appears to be a next generation version of Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters or Toy Story Midway Mania, where guests take aim at targets, but this time instead of using a toy blaster or pop gun, the ride will be able to recognize guests' own arm movements, so they can shoot webs themselves. However, Disneyland has now revealed a collection of special merchandise which can actually be linked with the ride and give guests special abilities they can use while on board.

WEB Power band

The core device is called a WEB Power Band and it resembles a classic Spider-Man web shooter, though a fairly large version of that. Using the standard power band on the attraction will give you the ability to fire multiple webs at once. Then, one can add WEB Tech add-ons to the power band that will give you still more additional abilities not available to everybody else.

For added Spider-Man abilities one can add electro-dynamic webs, which also comes in a Ghost Spider variety. However, if you don't really want to be Spider-Man at all, you can basically become Iron Man, or Rescue, with a repulsor blast option. All the WEB shooters have standard modes as well so they can be used as toys outside the ride as well. They light up, make noise, and do other things that are libel to drive the people you live with crazy.

Repulsor blast WEB shooter

Are these WEB shooters a transparent attempt by Disneyland to sell more merchandise? Absolutely. But that doesn't make them any less cool. These look like a lot of fun and they're a great way to potentially make WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure a lot more fun for the long haul. And of course, there's always the possibility of new WEB Tech to be developed over time giving guests even more ways to enjoy the experience.

Of course, one of the big questions about all this is just how much it will cost to make your Spider-Man experience special. Pricing wasn't released by Disneyland so we'll have to wait and see if the cost of giving yourself an Iron Man repulsor canon is really worth it. But then, you were going to want to buy yourself an Iron man repulsor canon anyway, right? See you at Avengers Campus.

First Look At Tom Holland In Disneyland's Upcoming Spider-Man Ride
