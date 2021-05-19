R.L. Stine Reveals Major Way Netflix’s Fear Street Movies Will Differ From The Books

Fans of books like the Fear Street series are always an opinionated bunch, always ready to suggest which volumes should be adapted and how these stories should be told. From the look at the R-rated changes that R.L. Stine has excitedly highlighted, it seems that even die hard fans of the originally PG-rated series are ready to believe in the most fearsome version being committed to the screen. Fear Street is set to unfold across three weeks in July, only on Netflix. 1994 debuts on July 2, with 1978 pressing start on July 9 and 1666 finishing the frights on July 16.