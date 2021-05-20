news

If Anthony Mackie Has His Way He’ll Play Captain America A Lot Longer Than Chris Evans

Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale
Available on Disney Plus ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and Phase Four started off with bang thanks to shows on Disney+ like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. That series saw Anthony Mackie rise as the next Captain America, and it sounds like he’s hoping to wield the shield for even longer than Chris Evans.

Anthony Mackie has been playing The Falcon for years in the MCU, and clearly he’s not going to slow down anytime soon. Mackie will star in the next Captain America movie, and when recently asked about how long he might be playing the role, he responded:

I hope the next two decades, that’s what I’m hoping for. So if I can be 65 and still doing this, I’m crushing it.

Buckle up Marvel fans, because it looks like Sam Wilson is here to stay. While Anthony Mackie might be kidding about another 20 years with the shield, his transition from Falcon to Captain America seemingly has the actor psyched about what’s coming next.

Anthony Mackie’s comments to Variety came after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier managed to snap a few MTV Movie & TV Awards. His eventual role as Captain America was teased in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, when an old Steve Rogers handed him the shield. The Disney+ series showed him finally coming into that new mantle, Mackie sounds psyched about his next appearance in the MCU.

Marvel fans can re-watch Anthony Mackie’s time in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Chris Evans debuted as Steve Rogers in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, and played his signature role for a decade and seven blockbusters. Now it seems that Anthony Mackie wants to give his collaborator and friend a run for his money, playing Cap for as long as possible. After all, he did just get a major Marvel promotion.

Steve Rogers’ happy ending seemingly put the future of the Captain America franchise in jeopardy, as Chris Evans enjoys some time away from the MCU. But after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s season finale, Marvel announced that plans for Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie were in motion. And just like that, he’ll be heading back to the big screen.

Given how Captain America typically led The Avengers, it should also be interesting to see how Sam's place in the overall MCU changes. He's obviously worthy of taking on the mantle, but will that mean he'll also be in charge of forming a new team? Only time will tell, but there will be even more heroes to choose from.

The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on July 9th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Anthony Mackie Knows Exactly How He Wants To Celebrate His New Role As Captain America
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Doctor Strange 2’s Elizabeth Olsen Reveals How Much She Knew About The Sequel During WandaVision news 1d Doctor Strange 2’s Elizabeth Olsen Reveals How Much She Knew About The Sequel During WandaVision Corey Chichizola
Black Panther’s Angela Bassett Has A Hopeful Message About Wakanda Forever Happening Without Chadwick Boseman news 2d Black Panther’s Angela Bassett Has A Hopeful Message About Wakanda Forever Happening Without Chadwick Boseman Eric Eisenberg
Why Star Wars' Clone Wars Microseries Is Worth Watching On Disney+ television 2d Why Star Wars' Clone Wars Microseries Is Worth Watching On Disney+ Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Luca Jun 18, 2021 Luca Rating TBD
No Time To Die Oct 8, 2021 No Time To Die Rating TBD
F9 Jun 25, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Jun 16, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Black Widow Jul 9, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Ryan Reynolds Shows He’s Having Trouble Getting Back Into The Real World Just Like The Rest Of Us TBD Ryan Reynolds Shows He’s Having Trouble Getting Back Into The Real World Just Like The Rest Of Us Rating TBD
Why The O.C. Really Killed Off Marissa Cooper, According To Mischa Barton TBD Why The O.C. Really Killed Off Marissa Cooper, According To Mischa Barton Rating TBD
Brandon Lee: 6 Things To Know About The Crow Star TBD Brandon Lee: 6 Things To Know About The Crow Star Rating TBD
One Major Thing You Need To Know Before Booking A Stay At The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel TBD One Major Thing You Need To Know Before Booking A Stay At The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel Rating TBD
Good Thing Law And Order: SVU's Season Is Wrapped, Because Mariska Hargitay Revealed Some Serious Leg Injuries TBD Good Thing Law And Order: SVU's Season Is Wrapped, Because Mariska Hargitay Revealed Some Serious Leg Injuries Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information