Ryan Reynolds Shows He’s Having Trouble Getting Back Into The Real World Just Like The Rest Of Us

After not wearing a suit for a year, Ryan Reynolds didn’t know how to feel about being fully dressed once again. Many of us can relate to that. Stars such as Reynolds have gotten used to conducting business, doing interviews or participating in various activities over the internet. As such, being only dressed up from the waist up has become the new norm. Putting on business or formal attire for work became an anomaly as sweatsuits and pajamas became the new office wear. So, it’s understandable if the Free Guy star isn’t quite comfortable being in a suit yet.