The Real Reason Samuel L. Jackson Agreed To Star In Spiral: From The Book Of Saw

Here’s the thing. By this point in his career, Samuel L. Jackson doesn’t need to take any role. The man no doubt has made more money from his craft than the next ten generations of his family could spend. He’s been integral parts of both the Star Wars and the Marvel franchises. He’s collaborated with some of the greatest filmmakers on the planet. But he’s also 72 years old, and likely would prefer to be on a golf course instead of a film set any day of the week. So why on Earth would Jackson agree to place himself in an elaborate Saw trap that strings him like like a marionette, with his “blood” flowing out in disgusting tubes that threaten to bleed his character out.