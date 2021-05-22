Why Angelina Jolie Just Took A Stunning Portrait Covered In Bees

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Angelina Jolie has been known to make grand gestures, both in the name of art and the various humanitarian causes that she supports. But the Eternals star has gone and done something pretty extreme for a good cause; as she recently posed for a portrait covered in bees. The reason for Jolie’s absolutely stunning portrait is simple: she’s working with an initiative to preserve the world’s bee population, through the training and support of female beekeepers.