The Rock Shared A New Look At Black Adam, And It’s Intense

There are plenty of superhero movies on the way within the next few years, and one that seems to have fans most intrigued is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam. The DC Comics movie adaptation has been a long time coming for the wrestler-turned-actor, and filming has finally commenced. Johnson has been teasing his titular antihero’s look for a while now, and we recently saw what appeared to be a snippet of the costume. While we’ve still yet to see the suit in its full glory, the Rock just shared a new look at the character, and it’s intense.