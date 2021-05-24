Warner Bros.' Willy Wonka Prequel Just Cast A Dune Star In The Lead Role

Perhaps the most important fact about Wonka is the fact that, for the first time, Willy Wonka himself is going to be front and center in the story. There’s certainly hints towards what the past held for Wonka, as the original film does set up the story of a man who turns his back on the outside world, after exploring so much of it in the name of candied perfection. Now, the world will get to know the story behind the man of pure imagination, with Timothée Chalamet taking the world into that story this time around.