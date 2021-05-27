Summer Lovin’: 10 Great Romantic Movies To Watch On Plex Right Now

In the past, CinemaBlend has partnered with Plex to talk about all the thrilling action movies, Oscar nominees, and all-around great films available for free on the versatile streaming platform. And with the summer — and all its weddings, pool parties, and mixers — right around the corner, we’ve teamed up with the streamer once again, but this time to talk about all the great romance movies that are available right now.

If you’re looking for something to keep you entertained throughout the season, we have put together a quick list of romantic stories to hold you over. With movies like Bridget Jones’s Baby, the 2016 sequel to the beloved British rom-com Bridget Jones’s Diary, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, as well as some forgotten gems, there’s something for the hopeless romantic in all of us…