Mark Hamill Hilariously Responds To TikToker Shook About How Quickly He Got Followers

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) wields his lightsaber in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)
There are plenty of celebrities who are active on social media, and one of the most delightful would have to be Mark Hamill. The Star Wars icon seems to take great pleasure in chopping it up with fans and occasionally sharing fun, behind-the-scenes Star Wars trivia or tidbits regarding his career. The star is active on a number of platforms and recently joined TikTok and made quite a splash, but one commentator was a bit shook by how quickly Hamill earned followers. So of course, the actor had to provide a hilarious response.

Mark Hamill joined TikTok earlier this month, and his first post, which included his adorable pup, scored millions of views. He followed that one up with another that mixed the worlds of Star Wars and The Office, which also racked up the views. However, these didn’t quite sit well with one TikToker, who referred to Hamill’s swiftly built TikTok following as “bullshit.” Well, the user’s video came to Hamill’s attention, and he appropriately responded to it in a hilarious third post. Check it out below:

@hamillhimself

Gr8ful for the warm welcome to TikTok! #GiveThePeopleWhatTheyWant #NoBS @dreadpiratedad

? ThatActorItsAJoke - Mark Hamill

Leave it to Mark Hamill to find a delightful way to respond to a random (and rude) comment. The actor has proven to have a very good sense of humor, and he couldn’t have found a more delightfully shady way to reply. Needless to say, this social media post will probably stand alongside Hamill’s best, and that’s really saying something.

Over the years, Mark Hamill has had no problem dishing out a quip or two. The star has taken different entities to task, including the Star Wars franchise. He’s also made some playful jokes at the expense of film properties like Guardians of the Galaxy. Though Hamill also never hesitates to show off his sentimental side. When he reprised his role as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian’s Season 2 finale last year, Hamill took to social media to express his gratitude for the opportunity to reprise his famous role. And like so many online, he’ll take the time to pay tribute to late celebrities, like beloved co-star Carrie Fisher.

It’s safe to say that Mark Hamill isn’t intimidated by the haters in any way, and he’s sure to keep on keeping on in the hilarious, fast-paced and sometimes mentally draining world of social media. Here’s to more comical posts from the fan-favorite actor!

Mark Hamill’s Star Wars insight has also been enlightening and has provided fans with a better understanding of just how much work has gone into making the films what they are. The entire Skywalker Saga is available to stream on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

More From This Author
    Erik Swann

