Wait, Is Jackass 4 Doing A Stunt Involving Paralysis?

When it comes to outrageous stunts and hospitalizations, the Jackass guys are the OGs of that. They’ve done everything from getting electrocuted to being chased by animals. So fans of the crew are anticipating all the mayhem and madness they will get into for Jackass 4. But one stunt might take things up a notch. Jackass 4 may have a stunt involving paralysis, according to one cast member.