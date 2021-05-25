news

Wait, Is Jackass 4 Doing A Stunt Involving Paralysis?

Steve-O performing a dangerous stunt involving bees in Jackass 3

When it comes to outrageous stunts and hospitalizations, the Jackass guys are the OGs of that. They’ve done everything from getting electrocuted to being chased by animals. So fans of the crew are anticipating all the mayhem and madness they will get into for Jackass 4. But one stunt might take things up a notch. Jackass 4 may have a stunt involving paralysis, according to one cast member.

Jackass’s Steve-O has been an open book when it comes to his life and all things Jackass. The entertainer has participated in some dangerous stunts, but this latest one might take the cake. The Jackass alum said to his followers in a YouTube video:

I might have actually talked a doctor into dressing up as a clown so that he could put a four-inch needle into my spine and inject me with a drug that would paralyze me from the waist down while I was sprinting and before all kinds of terrible shit happened to me.

Besides the paralyzing stunt, Steve-O gave followers a bit of insight into more possible stunts from the Jackass crew in the upcoming weeks and months. He spoke on visiting his family in Florida before performing a secretive act(s) with other Jackass favorites. During the YouTube video, the television personality was shooting in the Bahamas, where he informed viewers he would shooting vlogs for six months to mark the group’s travels. It seems Jackass fans will get more content leading up to Jackass 4’s release.

While Jackass viewers anticipate the sequel, the stunts and hospital visits haven’t been the only headlines coming from the set. Jackass alum Bam Margera went on an expletive-laden rant after being dismissed from Jackass 4 by Paramount Pictures. He alleged that director Jeff Tremaine and the studio had stolen his ideas for the film. Margera eventually revealed he was seeking treatment for “manic bipolar” disorder before hinting at reconciliation between him and all involved parties. Things seemed to have calmed down since then besides another health issue for the Jackass alum.

Given Steve-O’s recent YouTube video, Jackass 4 has wrapped production with its release only months away. Seeing the television personality reunite with other alums such as Johnny Knoxville and Chris Pontius will be a great moment for any Millennial who loved the MTV series. It’ll be fun to see how audiences react to the sequel in the age of viral videos and outlandish stunts.

It’s cool yet frightening to know that the guys of Jackass are still pushing themselves physically 20 years after the series premiered. Hopefully, Steve-O’s vlogs will get viewers hyped before Jackass 4 arrives in theaters on Oct. 22. Of course, fans will have to wait to see what dangerous stunts Steve-O and the rest of the crew partake in.

