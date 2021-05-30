Tig Notaro: What To Watch If You Like The Army Of The Dead Actress

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Years ago, Tig Notaro became one of the most talked about comedians in the world after performing a legendary set about having breast cancer just days after her diagnosis. Today, she is making headlines for her performance in one of the most popular new movies on Netflix, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which was originally shot in full with Chris D’Elia before she was added digitally and quite seamlessly to replace De'Elia in the movie. Personally, I cannot imagine the role of badass, wisecracking helicopter pilot, Peters, as being any better without Tig Notaro in Army of the Dead and if you agree, you should check out the following Tig Notaro movies, TV shows, and comedy specials you can stream or rent right now, starting with one scripted series that may help you get to know the now 50-year-old comedian a bit better.