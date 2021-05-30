Tig Notaro: What To Watch If You Like The Army Of The Dead Actress

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Years ago, Tig Notaro became one of the most talked about comedians in the world after performing a legendary set about having breast cancer just days after her diagnosis. Today, she is making headlines for her performance in one of the most popular new movies on Netflix, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which was originally shot in full with Chris D’Elia before she was added digitally and quite seamlessly to replace De'Elia in the movie. Personally, I cannot imagine the role of badass, wisecracking helicopter pilot, Peters, as being any better without Tig Notaro in Army of the Dead and if you agree, you should check out the following Tig Notaro movies, TV shows, and comedy specials you can stream or rent right now, starting with one scripted series that may help you get to know the now 50-year-old comedian a bit better.
One Mississippi (Amazon Prime)
Amidst the sudden death of her mother and her own breast cancer diagnosis, a Mississippi native moves from Los Angeles back to her hometown where she then contends with her cold stepfather.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tig Notaro: Co-created by Oscar-winning Juno writer Diablo Cody and star Tig Notaro, One Mississippi is a semi-autobiographical dark comedy, lasting two seasons on Amazon Prime, which was inspired by many real moments in the comedian’s life, including meeting her future wife, actress Stephanie Allyne (who appears on the show as a fictionalized version of herself named Kate), who initially thought she was straight.
Maron - Season 2, Episode 8 (Amazon Rental)
Speaking of semi-autobiographical TV series, comedian Marc Maron stars as himself in this hit comedy he created, inspired by the success of his podcast and rising acting career, as well as his darker, more personal moments.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tig Notaro: In a Season 2 episode of Maron inspired by Tig Notaro’s celebrated post-cancer diagnosis bit, the comedian makes an appearance… as a hotel desk clerk named Sydney.
In A World… (Amazon Rental)
A vocal coach (Lake Bell) is inspired by the success of her discouraging father (Fred Melamed) and his sexist protégé (Ken Marino) to achieve her dream of recording movie trailer voice overs.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tig Notaro: It was actually on the set of In a World… (from writer, director, and star Lake Bell) where Tig Notaro first met Stephanie Allyne when they starred in the fun, original indie comedy from 2013.
Punching Henry (Amazon Prime)
A satirical folk singer-songwriter (co-writer Henry Phillips playing himself) finally gets the chance to hit it big in the comedy world, but at the cost of his own dignity.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tig Notaro: Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allyne also co-star in Punching Henry (a sort of sequel to Punching the Clown), but in roles more reflective of their real lives: a lesbian couple who ask Henry Phillips’ character to be the father of their child.
Tig (Netflix)
Comedian Tig Notaro reflects on her struggles with losing her mother and her own health concerns during one of the busiest times of her career, all while trying to keep making light of it for the sake of her love of comedy.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tig Notaro: To learn more about the real Tig Notaro, look no further than the 2015 Netflix original documentary Tig, which covers everything you need to know about the comedy trailblazer.
Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here (Netflix)
Comedian Tig Notaro reflects on the joys of marriage to Stephanie Allyne, parenting their two children, and more to a live audience.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tig Notaro: Filmed at the Heights Theater in Houston, Texas, 2018’s Happy To Be Here is Tig Notaro’s first comedy special exclusively produced for Netflix, which seems too be quite fond of the comedian, based on how much the streaming platform spent to add her to the Army of the Dead cast.
The Sarah Silverman Program. - Season 3, Episode 9 (Paramount+)
The misadventures of a selfish, childish, Jewish woman (co-creator Sarah Silverman), her sister (Laura Silverman) who pays her rent, and the eccentric gay couple (Brian Posehn and The Suicide Squad cast member Steve Agee) who live next door.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tig Notaro: If you would like to explore more of Tig Notaro the actress, check out one of her earliest roles on Comedy Central’s irreverent and shameless The Sarah Silverman Program. as Sarah’s sister’s cop boyfriend’s lesbian work partner, also named Tig, including one especially weird episode from Season 3.
Walk Of Shame (HBO Max)
Just as she is about to achieve her dream of becoming a news anchor, Los Angeles TV reporter Meghan (Elizabeth Banks) finds her dream is suddenly at risk after a one-night stand leaves her stranded in the city.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tig Notaro: Among the many amusing comedian cameos in Walk of Shame (including Bill Burr as a cop), one of the funniest sees Tig Notaro rocking an epic mullet as a impound station clerk giving the desperate Elizabeth Banks a hard time in this raunchy 2014 comedy.
New Girl - Season 7, Episode 4 (Netflix)
A recently dumped, quirky school teacher (Zooey Deschanel) suddenly moves in with three childish male lifelong friends (Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Damon Wayans Jr., before Lamorne Morris took his place) who share a loft in Los Angeles.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tig Notaro: In Season 7 (the final season) of New Girl, Tig Notaro makes a brief appearance as the true owner of a cat Winston tries to make his own after the sudden death of his pet, Furguson.
Bob’s Burgers - Season 3, Episode 21 (Hulu)
A hapless fry cook (H. Jon Benjamin) struggles to keep his family close and his struggling restaurant afloat.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tig Notaro: Tig Notaro has also lent her voice to a couple of episodes of Bob’s Burgers (Fox’s long-running, highly acclaimed animated family comedy set in the competitive world of food service) - the first of which was on Season 3 as Jody, who drives a tour bus for the singing group Boyz4Now.
Instant Family (Amazon Rental)
To fill a void left in their marriage, Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie Wagner (Rose Byrne) decide to foster the teen daughter of a jailed drug addict, only to discover they would also have to take in her younger sister and brother.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tig Notaro: In one of Tig Notaro’s larger big screen roles, she stars in Instant Family, a fun and heartfelt dramedy based on a true story, as one of the committed social workers who helps Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne adopt their new children.
Dog Days (Hulu)
A friendship between a pizza delivery boy (Finn Wolfhard) and an elderly curmudgeon (Ron Cephas Jones), a flirtation between a TV reporter (Nina Dobrev) and her former football player co-host (Tone Bell), and other unlikely pairings come about thanks to the characters’ respective canines.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tig Notaro: Tig Notaro has a comparatively small, but still plenty memorable, role as a pet therapist among the star-studded cast of Dog Days - a sweet ensemble comedy for pet lovers from director Ken Marino.
Transparent - Season 1, Episode 2 (Amazon Prime)
Mort (Jeffrey Tambor), the father of three self-absorbed adults, learns their dark secrets as he prepares to reveal his own: he wants to make a change and be called Maura.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tig Notaro: In the acclaimed LGBTQ+ Amazon Prime original dramedy Transparent, which is often more brutally honest and heartbreaking than it is sweet, Tig Notaro first appears as Tammy Cashman’s (the Office cast’s Melora Hardin) ex-wife, Barb, in the second-ever episode and in several more throughout its five-season run.
Star Trek: Discovery - Season 2, Episode 1 (Paramount+)
Led by Cmdr. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery explores the depths of space where no one has gone before.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tig Notaro: In the acclaimed Paramount+ exclusive Star Trek: Discovery, a prequel to the original 1960s sci-fi adventure series which started it all, Tig Notaro first appears as widowed engineer turned Starfleet commander Jett Reno in the first episode of Season 2 and several more throughout that and the subsequent season.
Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted (HBO Max)
Watch Tig Notaro sound off on her Mississippi roots, reflect on her cancer diagnosis, and show her Boston audience what a double mastectomy looks like.
Why it’s worth checking out if you like Tig Notaro: Along with TV director Jay Karas, Tig Notaro also co-directs Boyish Girl Interrupted - her first HBO exclusive stand-up special.
If it was not until you saw Army of the Dead that you first became familiar with Tig Notaro, binging these movies, TV shows, and comedy specials will surely bring you up to speed. If you have already been following the comedy star since the beginning, what is your favorite thing to watch her in?