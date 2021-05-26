Longtime James Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli Talks No Time To Die's Release Future Now That Amazon Is Involved

There’s one plus side to all of this wheeling and dealing between MGM and Amazon: there’s now a potential permanent streaming home for the legacy entries in the James Bond collection. So instead of trying to track down which streamer has which movies, and worrying about which ones are free with ads, the entire library might find itself in one convenient location. Though, we’ll have to wait to hear word on whether or not any other existing deals stand in the way of such a happening. In the meantime, No Time To Die will hit theaters on September 30th in the UK and October 8th in the US, just as nature intended.