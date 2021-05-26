Sony’s Kraven The Hunter Movie Has Cast An MCU Alum As The Spider-Man Villain

For those unfamiliar with Kraven the Hunter, he’s a big game hunter who was born into Russian aristocracy and is the half-brother of Dmitri Smerdyakov, a.k.a. The Chameleon. Kraven ingested a mystical serum that increased his strength and slowed down his aging, but after growing bored with defeating the world’s most dangerous animals with his bare hands, he set his sights on a different kind of prey: Spider-Man. Kraven has tangled with Spidey numerous times both on his own and as a member of the Sinister Six, and he was the central antagonist of the 1987 crossover event “Kraven’s Last Hunt.”