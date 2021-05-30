Upcoming Batman Movies And TV Shows: Everything Batman And Gotham City Related

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
If you are anything like me, you can never get enough of Batman, whether you go to the comic book store, the big screen, the small screen, or even video games to keep up with what goes on in Gotham City. It probably goes without saying that you are anxiously anticipating Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight in The Batman, but likely know that there are plenty of other upcoming DC movies and even upcoming DC TV shows that every Batfan should look forward to as well. Before you get yourself admitted to Arkham Asylum trying to keep track of them all, check out our quick, convenient guide of all upcoming Batman movies and other projects somehow tied to the Caped Crusader, starting with one long-awaited comic book adaptation.
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One (June 22, 2021)
Writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale collaborated on a 13-issue graphic novel series released from 1996 to 1997 called Batman: The Long Halloween, which sees Bruce Wayne racing to catch a murderer who only works on holidays. Jensen Ackles, of the Supernatural cast and voice of Jason Todd from 2012’s Batman: Under the Red Hood, voices the titular vigilante in this animated adaptation set to release on Blu-ray and digital Summer 2021.
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two (July 27, 2021)
Of course, Batman: The Long Halloween, is too epic of a story to fit into just one movie. Just wait a little over a month to see the conclusion of this shocking tragedy that Christopher Nolan has cited as inspiration for The Dark Knight from 2008. The role that Harvey Dent (voiced by Josh Duhamel in the film) plays in the tale will make it clear why.
Titans, Season 3 (August 2021)
The Summer of 2021 will see two new members of the BatFamily joining the Titans cast, including former Batgirl Barbara Gordon (played by Savannah Welch) and Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake, the third Boy Wonder to fight under the Robin moniker. After two seasons on DC Universe, Season 3 of Titans (which also stars Brenton Thwaites as Batman’s former sidekick Nightwing), will debut on HBO Max in August.
The Batman (March 4, 2022)
The latest interpretation of Bruce Wayne’s crusade for justice on the big screen, from director Matt Reeves, will see Robert Pattinson don the cape and cowl to take on Paul Dano as the Riddler and flirt with Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz - who previously auditioned for Selina Kyle in The Dark Knight Rises. After facing pandemic-related production shut downs and several release date postponement, The Batman is set to finally release in theaters in March 2022.
The Flash (November 4, 2022)
The fall of 2022 will not only see the return of Ben Affleck as Batman but also Michael Keaton as Batman, for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns, and in the same movie. How is this possible? Director Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, with Ezra Miller reprising his Justice League role as Barry Allen, will be heavily inspired by DC Comics’ time-altering, dimension-crossing Flashpoint storyline.
Batwoman, Season 3 (TBA)
After just one season as the title hero of Batwoman, Australian actress and model Ruby Rose left the role of Kate Kane, which led to the casting of Javicia Leslie in Season 2. The first Black actress to the play the LGBTQ+ vigilante will return to the Arrowverse-canon series as Ryan Wilder in Season 3, which was confirmed in February 2021 but has not yet set CW premiere date.
Young Justice, Season 4 (TBA)
After a six-year hiatus, Young Justice (which was, essentially, the more mature Teen Titans before Titans) returned for a third season on DC Universe in 2019. Like Titans, the beloved, Emmy-winning, animated DC Comics series is also making the transition to HBO Max when Season 4 (subtitled Phantoms) premieres… whenever that will be.
Batgirl (TBA)
The first and last time that Batgirl was depicted in a live-action movie was in Batman & Robin, as played by Alicia Silverstone, in 1997. A new feature-length adaptation that will put Barbara Gordn’s costumed alter ego in the spotlight, from Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, is now in development as an HBO Max exclusive.
Harley Quinn, Season 3 (TBA)
What could have easily been some cheap attempt to cash grab in on the popularity of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn performance in 2016’s Suicide Squad turned out to be one of the most irresistible animated hit series to premiere on DC Universe. Former The Big Bang Theory cast member Kaley Cuoco will return to voice the clownish villainess for Season 3 of Harley Quinn when it moves to HBO Max… at some point.
Batman: Caped Crusader (TBA)
Considered by many to be the finest screen interpretation of the Batman character is the Emmy-winning Batman: The Animated Series, which was headed by Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski from 1992 to 1997. Timm, along with The Batman director Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams as fellow producers, is returning to Gotham City with Batman: Caped Crusader - a new animated series being developed exclusively for HBO Max.
Untitled Batman/HBO Max Project (TBA)
Batman: Caped Crusader is not the only Gotham-based, HBO Max original project that Matt Reeves is involved with. The filmmaker is also producing a currently untitled series that will serve as a prequel to his own The Batman and will be told from the perspective of the Gotham City Police Department.
Injustice: Gods Among Us - The Movie (TBA)
When it comes to video games, a must for any fan of comic books would be Injustice: Gods Among Us, which is kind of like what the Mortal Kombat games would be if you could play as Batman, Joker, or other DC characters. Just like Mortal Kombat did in 2021, this popular game will soon get its own cinematic treatment, only this movie will be animated.
More than eight decades after Bob Kane and Bill Finger created Batman, the DC Comics titan is still as popular as ever, if not more. With an innumerable amount of movies and TV shows (and counting) featuring him in some capacity on the rise, it is clear that this hero will lead a legacy that will forever stand the test of time.