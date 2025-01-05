As A Batman Fan, I'm Excited For The Dynamic Duo Movie, But I Do Have Some Questions

We have seen many iterations of Robin hit the big screen but never in a movie of their own, which is why I think it is about time that a movie project like Dynamic Duo is in the works. To make things even more exciting, the animated upcoming DC movie will not only put the spotlight on one of Batman’s most trusted allies but two, hence the title.

So, which two of the many iconic versions of Robin will be the focus of this story? That is actually one of the few things we do know about the upcoming superhero movie, which is why I have a few questions about what we can expect from this upcoming Batman-adjacent movie. First, let’s dive into some of the confirmed information we have about Dynamic Duo.

Quick Things To Know About Dynamic Duo

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Let’s cover the basics of Dynamic Duo, including the release date, story, and its unique animation style.

As mentioned by Deadline, Dynamic Duo comes to theaters June 30, 2028

Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, two of Batman's Robins, are the focus of the coming-of-age story

Created with "Momo animation," which combines CGI, stop-motion effects, and performance capture

Arthur Mintz and Theresa Andersson are directing

Written by Matthew Aldritch

Questions I Have About Dynamic Duo

(Image credit: DC Comics)

The official information about Dynamic Duo that we have already been provided is certainly enough to light up my Bat-signal. However, I cannot help but want to know more.

How Is Batman Going To Be Involved?

(Image credit: DC Comics)

I think the success of the acclaimed recent DC TV show The Penguin has proven that you do not necessarily need to show the Dark Knight to make a good Batman movie or series. That being said, Dynamic Duo still has to include him in some way, shape, or form, right? The question is, if the story’s focus is Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, how will the film explain the leader of the BatFamily taking a backseat?

Could it be that a kidnapped Batman needs the help of not one Robin but two to rescue him? What if Bruce Wayne is already dead in this interpretation and Dick has taken over as Batman with Jason as his Robin? Or will the story go in another direction involving the younger vigilantes in a more creative way?

Will Other Members Of The BatFamily Show Up?

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Speaking of the BatFamily, I am a big fan of stories that see Batman team up with multiple allies for the sake of Gotham. Therefore, I hope that we see even more Caped Crusaders in action in Dynamic Duo.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While I would still finally love to see Batgirl star in her own movie one day (which we came so very close to seeing), I think a cameo by Barbara Gordon (either in costume or not) in this film would be fun. Also, if Dynamic Duo is supposed to exist in the official DCU continuity along with the upcoming The Brave and the Bold, that could mean Bruce’s son and fellow Robin Damian Wayne could make an appearance. Of course, there is no confirmation of its canonical ties as of now.

Is This An Origin Story?

(Image credit: DC Comics)

I agree with James Gunn’s words in a video for Rotten Tomatoes that, at this point, being reminded of Batman’s origin is completely unnecessary. However, we have only seen two depictions of Robin’s backstory on the big screen – in 1995’s Batman Forever and The LEGO Batman Movie from 2017 – so I am open to the idea seeing a reinterpretation of Dick Grayson becoming Robin and what would be the first cinematic depiction of Jason Todd’s origin. However, the story details we have been provided still leave much to the imagination.

Variety says the film follows the two young protagonists as they question how their respective futures may affect their friendship. Does this mean it will be an interpretation in which they start out as friends, are both brought in as sidekicks at the same time, and then the struggles of vigilanteism cause some sort of divide? Or will this story cover the beginning of Dick going off on his own as Nightwing and the story will explore Jason's feelings on the matter? I would be up for either idea, honestly.

Who Will Be The Main Villain?

(Image credit: DC Comics)

There are still so many notorious criminals from Gotham City lore who have yet to make an appearance in the new DCU continuity, let alone in a big screen adaptation, so the sky is the limit in this regard. However, there is also plenty of great source material to go off of that would directly affect the two main characters of Dynamic Duo.

For instance, a story in which Dick Grayson comes face to face with Tony Zucco, the man who murdered his parents, would be really fascinating. However, I would almost be more interested in seeing him and Jason Todd take on a more bombastic and bizarre antagonist that could really pop in the film’s chosen animation style, such as Killer Croc, Swamp Thing, or Clayface, who is already getting his own movie.

Will Ace The Bat-Hound Show Up?

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Speaking as someone who has favored Batman over the Man of Steel for my entire life, the Number One reason that I am excited for James Gunn’s Superman is, honestly, because I love Krypto the Superdog and seeing him appear in the DC film’s first trailer really made my day. So, that being said, I can’t help but wonder if and when we will see Batman’s dog, Ace, in the DCU and think Dynamic Duo would be a fun way to introduce him.

On the other hand, the Bat-Hound already made his big screen debut in an animated movie with 2022’s DC League of Super-Pets, in which he was voiced by Kevin Hart. In that case, I might prefer he finally be depicted in a live-action setting and show up in The Brave and the Bold instead. Then again, that movie has been delayed along with The Batman 2, so maybe Dynamic Duo would be the preferred venue for now.

At the end of day, I am just happy to know that a movie that gives Robin the chance to fly on his own like Dynamic Duo is in the works at all. Thus, I am game for however the creators wish to put this story together.