news

Chris Pratt Has A Bold Prediction About His New Movie The Tomorrow War

Chris Pratt getting ready to take on alien forces in Amazon's The Tomorrow War

As seen in the full trailer, The Tomorrow War is the sci-fi blockbuster we need as the world starts to open again. With the release only months away, the film’s star Chris Pratt has already begun promoting the much-delayed film. Pratt even took an extra step to hyping the upcoming film. After much delay, the Jurassic World star made a bold prediction about his new movie The Tomorrow War.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram to promote the upcoming Amazon Prime film. In his post, Chris Pratt proclaimed the action flick will leave a strong impression on viewers. But in true Chris Pratt fashion, the movie star made a not-safe-for-work suggestion to enhance the viewing experience. To see more of his bold The Tomorrow War prediction, check out Pratt’s post below:

Chris Pratt’s Instagram post shouldn’t be surprising given the actor has been hyping The Tomorrow War for weeks now. He even said the film was money well-spent by Amazon after the company acquired the sci-fi time-traveling film from Paramount Pictures. But Pratt doesn’t have to push too hard given the reception of the recent trailer. His push for the film does echo his usual enthusiasm for many of his projects despite an awkward discovery making the film.

But Pratt’s enthusiasm for The Tomorrow War is great given the uphill battle it has faced over the last year. Before its acquisition by Amazon, the film’s original 2020 release date was left in limbo after COVID-9 forced cinemas to shut down. Rumblings about the action film coming to streaming began earlier this year before the official Prime Video announcement. But given the hype from Pratt and Amazon, the film is poised to be one of Summer 2021’s biggest releases.

But Chris Pratt isn’t the only family member to hype up The Tomorrow War. His wife Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt helped to promote the Amazon action flick. Schwarzenegger-Pratt took to Instagram to praise her husband and hype up his latest film. Check out her heartfelt dedication post to her husband and his film below:

It’s nice to see Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt support her husband and his career. Of course, she couldn’t just promote The Tomorrow War without squeezing a lovey-dovey moment for Chris Pratt. That’s why the two are one of Hollywood’s most adorable couples. They go out of their way to support each other’s endeavors. Let’s hope that support translates into huge streaming numbers for the sci-fi film.

With the Pratts promoting The Tomorrow War so hard, let’s hope their family-oriented promotion makes the Amazon film an enormous success. The Amazon film is just the first of many projects Chris Pratt has lined up. Moviegoers won’t have to wait much longer as the action flick will arrive on Prime Video on July 2.

Up Next

Full Tomorrow War Trailer: Watch Chris Pratt Travel Through Time And Kick Ass
More From This Author
    • Adreon Patterson Adreon Patterson View Profile

      A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

Full Tomorrow War Trailer: Watch Chris Pratt Travel Through Time And Kick Ass news 1d Full Tomorrow War Trailer: Watch Chris Pratt Travel Through Time And Kick Ass Erik Swann
Chris Pratt's Parks And Recreation Band Is Releasing A Real-Life Album, And It Sounds Awesome television 1w Chris Pratt's Parks And Recreation Band Is Releasing A Real-Life Album, And It Sounds Awesome Megan Behnke
Jurassic World Celebrates Dinosaur Day With Sweet Tribute And Now I Need That New Movie news 2w Jurassic World Celebrates Dinosaur Day With Sweet Tribute And Now I Need That New Movie Jamil David

Trending Movies

Zola Jun 30, 2021 Zola Rating TBD
Our Friend Jan 22, 2021 Our Friend Rating TBD
F9 Jun 25, 2021 F9 5
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sep 24, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II May 28, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II 6
Kelly Clarkson Has A Message For Fans After Whirlwind Daytime Emmys And Ellen News TBD Kelly Clarkson Has A Message For Fans After Whirlwind Daytime Emmys And Ellen News Rating TBD
Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 4 Just Added Its First New Star TBD Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 4 Just Added Its First New Star Rating TBD
Black Widow Star O.T. Fagbenle Finally Breaks Silence On Mysterious Character TBD Black Widow Star O.T. Fagbenle Finally Breaks Silence On Mysterious Character Rating TBD
Netflix Facing Big Lawsuit Over Jeffrey Epstein Docuseries TBD Netflix Facing Big Lawsuit Over Jeffrey Epstein Docuseries Rating TBD
Shahs Of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Gives His Side Of The Season 9 Sexting Allegations TBD Shahs Of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Gives His Side Of The Season 9 Sexting Allegations Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information