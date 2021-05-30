6 Other Spider-Man Villains Who Deserve Their Own Movie

Norman Osborn, The Green Goblin

The Godfather of Spider-Man villains. The solid foundation of the first Raimi movie who ended up playing a significant part in the sequels. A villain who has been avoided in the MCU so far because of the impact Willem Dafoe’s version had on audiences. It’s time to revisit Norman Osborn, who really is the main antagonist to Spider-Man. Having gone through Vulture and Mysterio in his first movies, Tom Holland needs a manipulative nemesis who is dedicated fully to tearing his life apart at the seams, exposing his identity, and ruining the lives of everyone close to Peter. The Batman has Joker, Superman has Lex Luthor, and Spider-Man has The Green Goblin.

Give him a solo movie to establish his menace, then unleash him on Spider-Man and Sony’s burgeoning universe. Norman could power years of films in this world, and I’d be lined up for all of them.