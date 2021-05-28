Star Wars: Explaining Why Peace Is Hard To Maintain In A Galaxy Far, Far Away

What Can We Learn From These Situations About Peace In The Star Wars Galaxy?

While Papa Palpatine can be linked to these two major collapses in the galaxy, it's worth noting that in both cases, the Republic was not strong enough on its own to withstand either of them. In fact, there's really an argument to be made that the Republic would've had failed in time because it's just too vast to adequately take control of. There are too many planets with too many conflicting interests, which made government without any military reinforcement unrealistic to sustain. Palpatine just sped the process along, in my opinion, and got super lucky because he had one of the most powerful Jedi in existence to keep him safe.