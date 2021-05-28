After No Time To Die, Another James Bond Story Is Arriving In Time For The 60th Anniversary

Based on his statement above, it sounds like Anthony Horowitz’s new James Bond book will be set towards the later end of the agent’s career. Which is why it makes perfect sense for it to succeed 1963’s The Man with the Golden Gun, the basis for the 1974 Roger Moore/Christopher Lee film of the same name. As the final novel in Ian Fleming’s original run of books, and the tale where Bond defeated the villainous Francisco Scaramanga, this timestamp lends more weight to such a theory. In the absence of any confirmation, there’s two big questions that still hang in the air: who could that “old enemy” in Jamaica be, and could this adventure be the end of the line for Bond?