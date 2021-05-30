Dwayne Johnson Jokes With John Krasinski About Watching A Quiet Place 2 With His Daughters

The Rock says next weekend that he and his girls are watching Scarface, but we know it will most likely be The Lion King again. It’s nice to see some reprieve from his demanding schedule that requires a lot of dedication in the gym and diet-wise. Dwayne Johnson never lets an opportunity to have some fun on Instagram go, and we are all grateful for it. The Idea that The Rock is showing his daughters A Quiet Place Part II is insane, but surely he wishes he could change it up from what is probably his 30th viewing of The Lion King of the month.