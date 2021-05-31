James Bond: 5 Key Things To Know About 007’s Franchise After Amazon's MGM Purchase

There’s no telling what the Amazon era of the James Bond franchise will look like just yet, as No Time To Die is already in the can and awaiting its fall theatrical release. But if anyone in the offices of Amazon Studios thought it was going to be as easy as climbing into the driver’s seat of the proverbial Aston Martin that is the 007 franchise, and going for a joy ride, let these lessons dismiss such thoughts immediately. No Time To Die hits theatrical venues in the UK on September 30, and in the US on October 8.