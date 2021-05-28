Does The Spider-Man: No Way Home Title Refer To Peter Parker Or Something Else?

Of course, looking at all of this information poses plenty of other questions. How does Curt Conners revert back to The Lizard? Why aren’t Vulture or Mysterio, two MCU-based Spider-Man villains, not part of the Sinister Six? How does time travel fit into the equation since at least half of these villains would be plucked from moments that happened years ago, if not close to two decades? Hopefully some of these curiosities will be cleared up before the movie’s arrival, but one thing is looking certain: Spider-Man: No Way Home is shaping up to be the biggest live-action Spider-Man movie yet, and I’m eager to see how this story compares to the multiversal shenanigans that unfolded in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.