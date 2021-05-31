Thor: Love And Thunder’s Sam Neill Sounds So Confused By The MCU

Fans may be just a little bit disappointed to hear that not everyone who has a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe knows all the inner workings of the franchise. You can’t really be too upset though, because Marvel has delivered over a decade of stories, and that’s just this current adaptation of our favorite superheroes. So we can’t really expect all the Marvel actors to be an expert like Tom Hiddleson. In a more adorable than disappointing development, it would seem that Thor: Love and Thunder’s Sam Neill is kind of (okay, maybe majorly) confused by the MCU.