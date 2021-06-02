Clip Of John Boyega Talking A Possible Return To Star Wars Is Rolling Around

My generation of actors are not the same as the generation of actors that came before us who painted the whole experience to always be perfect. The same way your job ain’t perfect shit, mine ain’t. Just having that relationship and being able to express that to the fans has been something to me that has been a major deal in being a part of this. [If I came back] I’d be thinking about them, I’d be thinking about the fans, I’d be thinking about what they’d want to see. This time, I’m sorry I’d just be a bit more adamant about story. And I think everyone would, even Oscar, even Daisy. Everyone would kind of be like, if we’re coming back hopefully the story is worth coming back or maybe there are some new characters that we help and we visit.