Thor: Love And Thunder Has Finished Filming, Here’s How Chris Hemsworth Celebrated

This year is a big one for the Thor franchise. Not only is this the 10th anniversary of when we were first ventured into the God of Thunder’s corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the fourth film in the series, Thor: Love and Thunder, has also been filming. Or at least, it was until today. Love and Thunder has officially wrapped production, and Chris Hemsworth naturally celebrated the occasion.
Thor: Love and Thunder kicked off principal photography in late January after being delayed from the original August 2020 start date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A little over four months later, cameras on the latest Thor adventure have finished rolling, and here’s how Hemsworth marked the end of this step of the creative process on Instagram:
Just days after we saw Chris Hemsworth pose with Thor: Love and Thunder director and co-writer Taika Waititi, these two are back at it again, this time for a picture highlighting that the movie has finished filming. Hemsworth is wearing one of Thor’s finest sleeveless t-shirts and Waititi is wearing the costume and motion capture gear necessary to bring his full Korg performance to life. Then there’s the caption, where Hemsworth writes that Love and Thunder will be all sorts of crazy and… I’m sorry, I got lost for a second staring at the actor’s gigantic arms. You could forge Asgardian weapons on those things!
So now Thor: Love and Thunder is done filming, but there’s still a long way to go until the movie is complete. Now comes the time for postproduction, where Love and Thunder will be edited together and the visual effects will be put together. We also shouldn’t be surprised if Marvel Studios has allotted time for reshoots later this year should Taika Waititi require some extra to make Love and Thunder the best it can be. Nevertheless, wrapping principal photography is a moment worth celebrating on any film production.
Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, which ended with the Odinson appointed Valkyrie the new ruler of New Asgard and leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder has a lot in store for our intrepid, muscly protagonist. In addition to both the Guardians and Valkyrie being involved in Love and Thunder (with the latter searching for a queen), the story will also involve Thor clashing with Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher and reuniting with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who will somehow transform into The Mighty Thor. And if that isn’t enough for you, maybe you’ll be excited by Russell Crowe appearing as Zeus, which opens the door for the MCU to explore Marvel’s Olympian mythology in future movies and/or Disney+ shows.
We’ll see how all the pieces of Thor: Love and Thunder fall into place when it comes out on May 6, 2022. In the meantime, look through our upcoming Marvel movies guide to learn what else the MCU franchise is sending to theaters.