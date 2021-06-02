Thor: Love And Thunder Has Finished Filming, Here’s How Chris Hemsworth Celebrated

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, which ended with the Odinson appointed Valkyrie the new ruler of New Asgard and leaving Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder has a lot in store for our intrepid, muscly protagonist. In addition to both the Guardians and Valkyrie being involved in Love and Thunder (with the latter searching for a queen), the story will also involve Thor clashing with Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher and reuniting with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who will somehow transform into The Mighty Thor. And if that isn’t enough for you, maybe you’ll be excited by Russell Crowe appearing as Zeus, which opens the door for the MCU to explore Marvel’s Olympian mythology in future movies and/or Disney+ shows.