news

What Anthony Ramos Is Most Grateful For With Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights

Anthony Ramos in In the Heights
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s name is synonymous with his Broadway blockbuster Hamilton, which has grown into a worldwide phenomenon. But his first Tony-winning show was In the Heights, which was recently made into a full-blown movie musical directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker John M. Chu. Actor Anthony Ramos stars as Usnavi, and recently revealed what he’s most grateful for with In the Heights.

Anthony Ramos became a household name after starring in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. His performance as John Laurens/ Phillip Schuyler was immortalized in the filmed stage production on Disney+, and he dove back into Lin-Manuel Miranda’s catalogue when playing protagonist Usnavi in In the Heights. Ahead of the movie’s release, Ramos addressed the power of the movie’s story and representation, saying:

That’s what I’m most grateful for: to be a part of a story that opens the door for many more stories. People of color telling their stories on a big stage is something that we just haven’t had, for forever

He’s got a great point. Part of what made In the Heights such a massive success was because it featured a cast full of people of color, encompassing a variety of Latin backgrounds. And now that the movie version is nearly here, that story will become available to an even wider audience.

Anthony Ramos’ comments to Time shows how personal the Hamilton actor feels about the upcoming release of In the Heights. It’s rare to have so many people of color both behind and in front of the camera, and the movie is a celebration of the diversity of cultures that makes up the LatinX community. And Ramos understands how this project could positively impact audiences as well as the industry as a whole.

In the Heights will be released on HBO Max on the same day as theaters. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

It’s been a big year for Anthony Ramos, thanks to Hamilton arriving last summer and In the Heights now just days away. His continued collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda has resulted in yet another dream job, one that gives Ramos top billing in a major blockbuster. And all those Hamilton fans out there can’t wait to check out another gorgeous musical, this time given the full movie treatment.

The original Broadway cast of Hamilton have all gone on to great things, and Anthony Ramos is certainly no exception. Aside from In the Heights, he was seen in Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, with film roles in A Star is Born and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Plus he recently booked an iconic Calvin Klein ad of his own.

In the Heights is arriving in theaters and HBO Max on June 11th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Ahead Of In The Heights, Anthony Ramos' 6 Best Hamilton Song Moments
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

After Taking A Bit Of A Break To Have A Baby, Game Of Thrones' Sophie Turner Will Be Returning To HBO television 12m After Taking A Bit Of A Break To Have A Baby, Game Of Thrones' Sophie Turner Will Be Returning To HBO Erik Swann
Kate Winslet's Sex Scene On Mare Of Easttown Almost Got Censored Until She Intervened television 2h Kate Winslet's Sex Scene On Mare Of Easttown Almost Got Censored Until She Intervened Sean O'Connell
Disney+ Launchpad Film Director On Embracing Identity news 4h Disney+ Launchpad Film Director On Embracing Identity Samantha LaBat

Trending Movies

Locked Down Jan 14, 2021 Locked Down 8
Cruella May 28, 2021 Cruella 7
The United States vs. Billie Holiday Feb 26, 2021 The United States vs. Billie Holiday 5
Snake Eyes Jul 23, 2021 Snake Eyes Rating TBD
The Green Knight Jul 30, 2021 The Green Knight Rating TBD
No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Rocks Blonde Locks In Lost Cause Video TBD No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Rocks Blonde Locks In Lost Cause Video Rating TBD
Looks Like Michael B. Jordan’s Creed 3 Is Adding A Marvel Star In A Key Role TBD Looks Like Michael B. Jordan’s Creed 3 Is Adding A Marvel Star In A Key Role Rating TBD
Paul Bettany Shares Thoughts On Possibly Bringing WandaVision’s White Vision Back To The MCU TBD Paul Bettany Shares Thoughts On Possibly Bringing WandaVision’s White Vision Back To The MCU Rating TBD
Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Benedict Cumberbatch’s Reaction To WandaVision Ahead Of Filming TBD Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Benedict Cumberbatch’s Reaction To WandaVision Ahead Of Filming Rating TBD
Watch Willem Dafoe Dance It Out In New Siberia Clip TBD Watch Willem Dafoe Dance It Out In New Siberia Clip Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information