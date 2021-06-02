What Anthony Ramos Is Most Grateful For With Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s name is synonymous with his Broadway blockbuster Hamilton, which has grown into a worldwide phenomenon. But his first Tony-winning show was In the Heights, which was recently made into a full-blown movie musical directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker John M. Chu. Actor Anthony Ramos stars as Usnavi, and recently revealed what he’s most grateful for with In the Heights.
Anthony Ramos became a household name after starring in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. His performance as John Laurens/ Phillip Schuyler was immortalized in the filmed stage production on Disney+, and he dove back into Lin-Manuel Miranda’s catalogue when playing protagonist Usnavi in In the Heights. Ahead of the movie’s release, Ramos addressed the power of the movie’s story and representation, saying:
That’s what I’m most grateful for: to be a part of a story that opens the door for many more stories. People of color telling their stories on a big stage is something that we just haven’t had, for forever
He’s got a great point. Part of what made In the Heights such a massive success was because it featured a cast full of people of color, encompassing a variety of Latin backgrounds. And now that the movie version is nearly here, that story will become available to an even wider audience.
Anthony Ramos’ comments to Time shows how personal the Hamilton actor feels about the upcoming release of In the Heights. It’s rare to have so many people of color both behind and in front of the camera, and the movie is a celebration of the diversity of cultures that makes up the LatinX community. And Ramos understands how this project could positively impact audiences as well as the industry as a whole.
In the Heights will be released on HBO Max on the same day as theaters. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
It’s been a big year for Anthony Ramos, thanks to Hamilton arriving last summer and In the Heights now just days away. His continued collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda has resulted in yet another dream job, one that gives Ramos top billing in a major blockbuster. And all those Hamilton fans out there can’t wait to check out another gorgeous musical, this time given the full movie treatment.
The original Broadway cast of Hamilton have all gone on to great things, and Anthony Ramos is certainly no exception. Aside from In the Heights, he was seen in Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, with film roles in A Star is Born and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Plus he recently booked an iconic Calvin Klein ad of his own.
In the Heights is arriving in theaters and HBO Max on June 11th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.