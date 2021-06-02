No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Rocks Blonde Locks In Lost Cause Video

The video has Billie and a crew of girls having what looks like a fun girls day, engaging in activities like shooting darts, having water gun fights and munching on snacks as the No Time To Die singer says “I sent you flowers, did you even care? You ran the shower and left them by the stairs.” It’s most certainly a breakup song, but one that feels more empowering than mournful throughout. “Lost Cause” feels like it’s about the realization that sometimes there’s nothing you can do about someone, and how wrong they really were for you.