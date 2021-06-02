Wild Mission: Impossible Deepfake Replaces Tom Cruise With Evil Dead’s Bruce Campbell (And He Approves)

Now obviously the Ethan Hunt role belongs to Tom Cruise, with the actor having played the character since 1996 and on deck to play him at least two more times. That’s not to say that there might not come a day when Cruise exits the Mission: Impossible franchise and Paramount Pictures decides to recast the character, although in that scenario, I imagine the studio would pick a younger actor to take the reins. The point being, don’t go thinking Bruce Campbell is suddenly on deck to fill the Ethan Hunt shoes, even though Campbell is only four years older than Cruise.