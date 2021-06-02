news

Wild Mission: Impossible Deepfake Replaces Tom Cruise With Evil Dead’s Bruce Campbell (And He Approves)

Bruce Campbell in Ash vs. Evil Dead

There was once a time when digitally replacing a person’s face with someone else’s was the stuff of fantasy. Nowadays though, you won’t have any trouble finding such a feat, with deepfakes being one of the most popular forms of entertainment on the internet. Tom Cruise in particular become a popular deepfake target, with a recent video replacing the Mission: Impossible actor’s face with Bruce Campbell’s. Fortunately, the Evil Dead star approves of this facial transfer.

Using footage from 2018’s Mission: Impossible - Fallout, here we see how Bruce Campbell rushing to save the world as Ethan Hunt would look like if Bruce Campbell played the role. Take a look at the Twitter video!

It’s worth noting that this Tom Cruise deepfake Bruce Campbell shared does not originate from the deeptomcruiseTikTok account that’s collected a lot of attention in recent months. Frankly, it’s unclear where this latest deepfake came from, or if Campbell (or someone he knows) simply made the deepfake using the Reface app. Either way, for those of you who ever wondered, either purposefully or as part of a fever dream, what it would be like if Campbell led a Mission: Impossible movie, now you have a taste of that.

Now obviously the Ethan Hunt role belongs to Tom Cruise, with the actor having played the character since 1996 and on deck to play him at least two more times. That’s not to say that there might not come a day when Cruise exits the Mission: Impossible franchise and Paramount Pictures decides to recast the character, although in that scenario, I imagine the studio would pick a younger actor to take the reins. The point being, don’t go thinking Bruce Campbell is suddenly on deck to fill the Ethan Hunt shoes, even though Campbell is only four years older than Cruise.

That being said, if there’s still time, I wouldn’t mind seeing Bruce Campbell seen in Mission: Impossible 8. The actor, best known for playing Ash Williams in the Evil Dead franchise, knows his way around non-horror corners of the Hollywood sphere, whether it’s cameoing in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy or taking part in Oz the Great and Powerful. Campbell is also no stranger to espionage-related stories, having starred as Sam Axe on the TV series Burn Notice. With all these bonafides, I can’t be the only one who’d like to see him leave a mark on the Mission: Impossible franchise, right?

Related

Tom Cruise Deepfake Account Is At It Again With A Brand New Video

Should Bruce Campbell be drawn into the world of the IMF, we’ll obviously let you know, but at least Mission: Impossible fans can take comfort knowing that the next installment has a stacked cast. Along with familiar faces like Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson returning alongside Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible 7’s new faces include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Cary Elwes, among others. As for Campbell, it’s looking like his next movie will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with his old buddy Sam Raimi directing the sequel.

Mission: Impossible 7 opens in theaters on May 27, 2022, and Mission: Impossible 8 will follow on July 7, 2023. If you’re wondering what movies are still slated to arrive later this year, head to our 2021 release schedule.

Up Next

Tom Cruise Explains Why Mission: Impossible Changed His Mind About Sequels
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Tom Cruise Deepfake Account Is At It Again With A Brand New Video news 2d Tom Cruise Deepfake Account Is At It Again With A Brand New Video Erik Swann
The Next Evil Dead Movie Is Officially Heading To Streaming, And We Finally Know The Story Too news 7d The Next Evil Dead Movie Is Officially Heading To Streaming, And We Finally Know The Story Too Mike Reyes
Turns Out Tom Cruise Barely Pulled Off One Of Mission: Impossible’s Most Iconic Scenes news 2w Turns Out Tom Cruise Barely Pulled Off One Of Mission: Impossible’s Most Iconic Scenes Jamil David

Trending Movies

Voyagers Apr 9, 2021 Voyagers 5
Don't Breathe 2 Aug 13, 2021 Don't Breathe 2 Rating TBD
Spider-Man: No Way Home Dec 17, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home Rating TBD
Finding You Jan 29, 2021 Finding You Rating TBD
Antlers Oct 29, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
John Krasinski Reveals His Favorite Part Of A Quiet Place Part 2, And I Agree TBD John Krasinski Reveals His Favorite Part Of A Quiet Place Part 2, And I Agree Rating TBD
Jennifer Aniston Has A Message (And Behind-The-Scenes Photos) For The Fans Following The Friends Reunion TBD Jennifer Aniston Has A Message (And Behind-The-Scenes Photos) For The Fans Following The Friends Reunion Rating TBD
28 WWE Superstars And Other On-Air Talent Who Have Left The Company In 2021 TBD 28 WWE Superstars And Other On-Air Talent Who Have Left The Company In 2021 Rating TBD
After Simon Cowell’s Back Injury, Howie Mandel Shares Feelings About Reuniting With Him For New Season Of America’s Got Talent TBD After Simon Cowell’s Back Injury, Howie Mandel Shares Feelings About Reuniting With Him For New Season Of America’s Got Talent Rating TBD
Ryan Seacrest Shares First Look As Live With Kelly And Ryan Gets Back To 'Normal' TBD Ryan Seacrest Shares First Look As Live With Kelly And Ryan Gets Back To 'Normal' Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information