Man Who Punched Miles Teller In The Face And Wife Reportedly In Other Confrontation Weeks Earlier

Video of a wedding planner named Lorrie Nielson causing a scene outside of a wedding at the Four Seasons Lanai several weeks ago has emerged online. According to TMZ, the outlet that originally reported on Miles Teller being punched and shared this new footage, the trouble started within the venue itself, but eventually spilled into the parking lot, which is where the video, which was recorded by one of the wedding’s guests, begins. You can see witnesses hold Nielson back as she comes towards the cameraman, and then she exclaims to the man who accompanied her “Russell, get him!” This Russell is Nielson’s husband and allegedly the same man who attacked Miles Teller at the Monkeypod Kitchen in Maui.