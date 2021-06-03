news

New Fast And Furious 9 Video Has Han Back Behind The Wheel

Sung Kang as Han Lue in Fast and Furious 9

15 years ago, moviegoers watching The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift watched Sung Kang’s Han Lue seemingly die in a car crash, and later down the road, Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7 revealed that it was Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw who was responsible for Han’s demise. But as it turns out, the snack-loving member of Dominic Toretto’s crew isn’t dead. Somehow he’s still alive and will be back in action for Fast & Furious 9, a.k.a. F9. Naturally that will involve him getting back behind the wheel of a car.

We just weeks away from F9 finally racing into theaters over a year after it was originally supposed to come out, so that means the marketing for the next Fast & Furious movie is kicking up a notch. The latest F9 video from Twitter teases the blockbuster-y shenanigans Han and his cohorts are getting into, and just like every Fast & Furious movie that’s come before, cars and other vehicles play an integral role in the insanity. Hallelujah!… you’ll understand why I said that by watching below:

Excluding the archive footage used of Han Lue from Tokyo Drift used in Furious 7, we haven’t seen Sung Kang play the character since 2013’s Fast & Furious 6. Furthermore, within the Fast & Furious timeline, F9 marks Han’s first post-Tokyo Drift appearance. So with so much time having passed since both movies, it’d be disappointing if Han came back, but was stuck on the sidelines. Luckily, that won’t be the case, as we’ve seen Han in the F9 trailers not only driving around at breakneck speed, but also fighting some bad guys. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

Following Deckard Shaw’s turn from villain to hero in The Fate of the Furious and Hobbs & Shaw, the #JusticeForHan movement emerged online, as many fans were irritated that Dominic Toretto and company welcomed Shaw into their “family” despite him having killed one of their own. Well, now we know the truth: Shaw didn’t actually kill Han, though it remains to be seen how Han survived that car crash. Either way, he’s is with us again and back to help save the world. With two more Fast & Furious movies on the way after F9, maybe there’s even a chance he and Shaw could finally come face to face at some point.

Related

F9 Has Already Pushed The Fast And Furious Past A Massive Blockbuster Milestone

But Han Lue’s return is just one of the things Fast & Furious fans can look forward to in F9. The movie will also introduce John Cena as Jakob Toretto, Dom and Mia’s estranged brother who has joined forces with Charlize Theron’s Cipher. Han also isn’t the only Tokyo Drift alum taking part in F9, with Lucas Black, Jason Tobin and Bow Wow reprising their respective roles as Sean Boswell, Earl Hu and Twinkie. Behind the scenes, Justin Lin returned for his fifth round in the Fast & Furious directorial chair, as well as co-wrote the script with Daniel Casey. Oh, and let’s not forget that F9 will venture into space!

You can watch F9 when it arrives on June 25, but for now, feel free to read CinemaBlend’s review of the movie. Our upcoming 2021 movies schedule is also available if you’re wondering what will play in theaters later this year.

Up Next

The Fast And The Furious Movies Streaming: How To Watch Each Of Them Before F9
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

6 Reasons Why The Jurassic Park And Fast And Furious Franchises Need To Cross Over ASAP news 18h 6 Reasons Why The Jurassic Park And Fast And Furious Franchises Need To Cross Over ASAP Mick Joest
Meadow Walker Shares Throwback With Vin Diesel Ahead Of Fast And Furious 9 news 21h Meadow Walker Shares Throwback With Vin Diesel Ahead Of Fast And Furious 9 Mike Reyes
Vin Diesel Has A Fast And Furious Memorial Day Reminder For The Fans news 3d Vin Diesel Has A Fast And Furious Memorial Day Reminder For The Fans Carlie Hoke

Trending Movies

Spirit Untamed Jun 4, 2021 Spirit Untamed 4
The White Tiger Jan 22, 2021 The White Tiger Rating TBD
Eternals Nov 5, 2021 Eternals Rating TBD
Luca Jun 18, 2021 Luca Rating TBD
Death On The Nile Feb 11, 2022 Death On The Nile Rating TBD
How Tall Is Khloe Kardashian Really? Star Spills The Tea On Why She Often Seems Different Heights TBD How Tall Is Khloe Kardashian Really? Star Spills The Tea On Why She Often Seems Different Heights Rating TBD
5 Times The Fast & Furious Characters Created A Ton Of Collateral Damage TBD 5 Times The Fast & Furious Characters Created A Ton Of Collateral Damage Rating TBD
What The Psych Cast Is Doing Now TBD What The Psych Cast Is Doing Now Rating TBD
Will A Million Little Things Really Let Sophie Resolve Her Assault Trauma In The Season 3 Finale? TBD Will A Million Little Things Really Let Sophie Resolve Her Assault Trauma In The Season 3 Finale? Rating TBD
Ahead Of Survivor Season 41, Jeff Probst Pays Tribute To The Show On Its 21st Anniversary TBD Ahead Of Survivor Season 41, Jeff Probst Pays Tribute To The Show On Its 21st Anniversary Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information