New Fast And Furious 9 Video Has Han Back Behind The Wheel

Following Deckard Shaw’s turn from villain to hero in The Fate of the Furious and Hobbs & Shaw, the #JusticeForHan movement emerged online, as many fans were irritated that Dominic Toretto and company welcomed Shaw into their “family” despite him having killed one of their own. Well, now we know the truth: Shaw didn’t actually kill Han, though it remains to be seen how Han survived that car crash. Either way, he’s is with us again and back to help save the world. With two more Fast & Furious movies on the way after F9, maybe there’s even a chance he and Shaw could finally come face to face at some point.