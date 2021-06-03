New Fast And Furious 9 Video Has Han Back Behind The Wheel

15 years ago, moviegoers watching The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift watched Sung Kang’s Han Lue seemingly die in a car crash, and later down the road, Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7 revealed that it was Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw who was responsible for Han’s demise. But as it turns out, the snack-loving member of Dominic Toretto’s crew isn’t dead. Somehow he’s still alive and will be back in action for Fast & Furious 9, a.k.a. F9. Naturally that will involve him getting back behind the wheel of a car.
We just weeks away from F9 finally racing into theaters over a year after it was originally supposed to come out, so that means the marketing for the next Fast & Furious movie is kicking up a notch. The latest F9 video from Twitter teases the blockbuster-y shenanigans Han and his cohorts are getting into, and just like every Fast & Furious movie that’s come before, cars and other vehicles play an integral role in the insanity. Hallelujah!… you’ll understand why I said that by watching below:
Excluding the archive footage used of Han Lue from Tokyo Drift used in Furious 7, we haven’t seen Sung Kang play the character since 2013’s Fast & Furious 6. Furthermore, within the Fast & Furious timeline, F9 marks Han’s first post-Tokyo Drift appearance. So with so much time having passed since both movies, it’d be disappointing if Han came back, but was stuck on the sidelines. Luckily, that won’t be the case, as we’ve seen Han in the F9 trailers not only driving around at breakneck speed, but also fighting some bad guys. We wouldn’t have it any other way.
Following Deckard Shaw’s turn from villain to hero in The Fate of the Furious and Hobbs & Shaw, the #JusticeForHan movement emerged online, as many fans were irritated that Dominic Toretto and company welcomed Shaw into their “family” despite him having killed one of their own. Well, now we know the truth: Shaw didn’t actually kill Han, though it remains to be seen how Han survived that car crash. Either way, he’s is with us again and back to help save the world. With two more Fast & Furious movies on the way after F9, maybe there’s even a chance he and Shaw could finally come face to face at some point.
But Han Lue’s return is just one of the things Fast & Furious fans can look forward to in F9. The movie will also introduce John Cena as Jakob Toretto, Dom and Mia’s estranged brother who has joined forces with Charlize Theron’s Cipher. Han also isn’t the only Tokyo Drift alum taking part in F9, with Lucas Black, Jason Tobin and Bow Wow reprising their respective roles as Sean Boswell, Earl Hu and Twinkie. Behind the scenes, Justin Lin returned for his fifth round in the Fast & Furious directorial chair, as well as co-wrote the script with Daniel Casey. Oh, and let’s not forget that F9 will venture into space!
You can watch F9 when it arrives on June 25, but for now, feel free to read CinemaBlend’s review of the movie. Our upcoming 2021 movies schedule is also available if you’re wondering what will play in theaters later this year.