Reminiscence Trailer Reunites The Greatest Showman’s Hugh Jackman And Rebecca Ferguson For A Trippy Sci-Fi Mystery

Part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 slate, Reminiscence will be getting a day-and-date digital and theatrical release akin to Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, and this week’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The film will be playing on the big screen domestically on August 20, and on that same day (for a limited 31 day engagement) it will also be made available to stream on HBO Max. To check out what other titles are coming down the pike in the next few months, be sure to check out both our 2021 Summer Movie Guide and our 2021 Movie Release Calendar.