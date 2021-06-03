James Bond Odds: One Major Contender Has Dropped As Tom Hardy And More Are Neck And Neck

Pertaining to the matter of Richard Madden’s odds to become the next Bond, James Bond, even the actor himself has taken a bit of a hands off approach in the past. Flattered to even be a part of the conversation, Madden’s laissez-faire attitude has allowed him to stick around in this very circle for quite some time. And he’s even landed himself roles like that of Ikaris in Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, which we’ll get to see debut in theaters on November 5th. Depending on how well the reception for this upcoming Marvel movie happens to land, there’s a chance that Richard Madden’s hands may be tied by contractual obligations, much like past 007 Pierce Brosnan. Sit tight, folks, because this race isn’t over yet.